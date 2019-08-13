Chicago emcee Polo G might have overestimated his ability to turn up without repercussions. The 20-year-old rising rapper let his fans know that he's doing alright after nearly losing his life this week, posting up for a quick photo in his hospital bed.

Capalot did not go into much detail about what exactly happened but he did say that it was serious enough that he almost passed away. "I gat a lil too lit last night & woke up Inna Emergency Room," wrote the young star. "Almost lost my Life...Ma Pops made sure I was straight & back on my square On Gucci ion take that For Granted love dat man to death."



Jim Bennett/Getty Images

In the photos shared to social media, Polo G shows off his hospital admission bracelet and the intravenous needles in his arm. His injuries were seemingly bad enough to keep him in the hospital overnight. Considering we still don't know what exactly happened to the recording artist, we're praying that he recovers quickly and efficiently. HNHH has reached out for further comment.

Polo G is being pegged by many as a shoo-in for the 2020 XXL Freshman list. His album Die A Legend has been extremely successful thus far and it continues to pick up in streams. Thankfully, he's alright and can continue reaching new heights in his young career. Pray for Polo G!