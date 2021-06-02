As he approaches the release of his forthcoming album Hall of Fame, Polo G is unstoppable. Earlier this spring, he unleashed the Billboard 100 chart-topping single "Rapstar," and his most recent single, the Lil Wayne-assisted "Gang Gang," has also been turning heads. Thus, it wouldn’t really be plausible to say that Polo G has fallen off as of late, but apparently, someone reportedly told him that he hasn't been going hard enough.

On Tuesday, Polo G aired out an unnamed white boy from the suburbs in what appears to be a pretty heated tweet. "A lil white boy from the burbs gat the nerve to tell me I ain’t goin hard enough...," the Die A Legend artist said. "like he really eva had it hard enough…"

Many of Polo G’s fans replied to his tweet for clarification as to who the Chicago rapper was talking about. Some have joked that suburban white kids make up a bulk of his fanbase, while other users quickly pointed a finger at Twitch streamer Adin Ross. Ross is known for his internet antics and constantly trolling Polo G by flirting with him, much to the "Rapstar" artist's chagrin. Apparently, Ross himself felt attacked because he soon replied to Polo G’s passive-aggressive tweet too.

"Polo I know u not f*cking w me rn," Adin Ross countered, "but if u hopped on my stream we’d break the internet and pull the most live viewers we’ve both ever had. I know now to try any gay sh*t w u anymore. I f*ck with u regardless tho bro keep doing ur thing ur on top."

Regardless of whether Adin Ross was the true target of Polo G's tweet, do you think Polo G's current run is hard or a little lackluster?