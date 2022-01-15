Polo G Hits The Barber Shop With YungLiV For "Heating Up" Video

Polo G drops the fifth video off his "Hall of Fame 2.0" deluxe.

When Polo G released his Hall of Fame 2.0 deluxe in November, he considered it the end of the first chapter of his career. With hits like "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" and features from Lil Tjay, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa and more, Polo gave us an excellent summary of what he brings to the table with either his imposing, aggressive street rap or crooned, melodic bops.

As he closed out his break-out era as one of hip-hop's most celebrated young talents, he decided to uplift a favorite rising artist of his in YungLiV from Philadelphia. On the deluxe's fourth song "Heating Up," Polo allows the newcomer YungLiV to open the track with his infectious, rough-around-the-edges energy.

Afterward, Polo puts the finishing touches on a song that is sure to get your blood flowing with an intimidating verse, as the brief song lasts just over two minutes long.

For the music video, released on Jan. 14, "Heating Up" shows Polo G bring his "You would think the block a barbershop the way we linin' shit" bar from his verse to life, as he, YungLiV and their crew congregate at the barbershop.

The visuals are now the 14th most trending video for the Music category on YouTube. Check out Polo G and YungLiV's "Heating Up" music video above.