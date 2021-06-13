Polo G & Roddy Ricch Team Up For "Fame & Riches"

Ever since the release of "Pop Out," it was no secret that Polo G was revving up to takeover the rap game. His loyal and dedicated fanbase grew alongside him as he continued to gain the respect of the rap game with each verse. On Friday, he unveiled his new project, Hall Of Fame which, to many, is a formal welcoming to the rap game's popular table. The project is stacked with features from legends like Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to his peers like Rod Wave.

Polo G and Roddy Ricch team up for a highlight off of the project with "Fame & Riches." WizardMCE cooks up the production consisting of a gentle guitar loop and complementing percussion. Polo and Roddy detail the complicated relationship with their successful rise in the rap game that has gone on to shift attitudes among those closest to them. "We fell off and shit got strange 'cause of distance/ Wish I could get some millions in exchange for my feelings," Polo raps on the track.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Insecure but he so scared to let his scars show

Might cash out on the 'Vette like fuck a car note

Tired of being heart broke, numb to the pain, he let his heart go

Posted on the strip, selling Demi Lovato