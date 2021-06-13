mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G & Roddy Ricch Team Up For "Fame & Riches"

Aron A.
June 13, 2021 09:59
108 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Fame & Riches
Polo G Feat. Roddy Ricch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Polo G and Roddy Ricch reflect on their newfound status' on "Fame & Riches."


Ever since the release of "Pop Out," it was no secret that Polo G was revving up to takeover the rap game. His loyal and dedicated fanbase grew alongside him as he continued to gain the respect of the rap game with each verse. On Friday, he unveiled his new project, Hall Of Fame which, to many, is a formal welcoming to the rap game's popular table. The project is stacked with features from legends like Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to his peers like Rod Wave.

Polo G and Roddy Ricch team up for a highlight off of the project with "Fame & Riches." WizardMCE cooks up the production consisting of a gentle guitar loop and complementing percussion. Polo and Roddy detail the complicated relationship with their successful rise in the rap game that has gone on to shift attitudes among those closest to them. "We fell off and shit got strange 'cause of distance/ Wish I could get some millions in exchange for my feelings," Polo raps on the track.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Insecure but he so scared to let his scars show
Might cash out on the 'Vette like fuck a car note
Tired of being heart broke, numb to the pain, he let his heart go
Posted on the strip, selling Demi Lovato

Polo G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  108
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Polo G Roddy Ricch
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Polo G & Roddy Ricch Team Up For "Fame & Riches"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject