Vietnamese police have confiscated around 345,000 used condoms which had been cleaned and then resold as new. Footage by Vietnam Television (VTV) found that dozens of large bags containing the used condoms were tossed and scattered across the floor of a warehouse.

It is unclear how many of these recycled condoms had been sold. According to local authorities and VTV, the bags weighed more than 794 lbs (360 kilos) or approximately 345,000 condoms.

The local newspaper reported that the owner of the warehouse had been receiving these used condoms monthly from an "unknown person." According to the publication, a woman detained during the whole ordeal claimed that the condoms were boiled in water, dried, reshaped and later repackaged and sold. When detained, the woman claimed to receive $0.17 per kilogram of recycled condoms she reproduced.

It is unclear where these condoms were being resold or how many have been sold in total.

