Update: Pre-orders have been confirmed to start tomorrow, at select retailers.

Sony recently wrapped up their second major PlayStation 5 reveal event, and once again, the gaming giant delivered. Not only did they showcase a variety of upcoming titles, including return glimpses at Spider-Man Miles Morales, Resident Evil: Village, and Demon Souls, but they also unveiled new ones like Hogwarts: Legacy and Final Fantasy 16.

Last but not least, Sony opted to end with a bang, coming through with the briefest of teasers for the upcoming God Of War 2 -- set to drop at some point in 2021. Not many details there, but expect the Ragnarok mention to spark more than a few theories.

Perhaps most pressing, however, is the confirmation of a release date. The PS5 will be dropping in both digital and physical edition on November 12th -- although that date is reserved to the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world, the anticipated console is set to land on November 19th.

As for pricing, the breakdown is as follows. The Digital Edition is listed at $399, while the physical counterpart is listed at $499. Pre-orders have yet to be opened -- but seeing as everything short of the User Interface has been officially unveiled, don't be surprised to see Sony kick things into high gear in the coming weeks. Should you be curious to check out the big event, the full official Reveal showcase has been embedded below. Are you planning on getting a PS5?