Playboi Carti Possibly Drops Subs Against Iggy Azalea On "Sky"

There is a lot to talk about with regards to Playboi Carti's new album Whole Lotta Red, which was one of the most anticipated new albums of the entire year. When it was released on Christmas Day, people were quick to dismiss the album. In fact, "Whole Lotta Trash" was trending for much of the day, with fans criticizing the rapper for moving in a new direction, evolving past his baby voice.

As people go back into Whole Lotta Red, some are finally starting to appreciate what Carti created with this album. Clashing punk and hip-hop, this is one of the most original soundscapes we've received in a while, truly marking a new chapter for the Atlanta native.

On some songs, like "Sky", the rapper keeps people talking with possible subliminals against Iggy Azalea, the mother of his son. The Art Dealer-produced joint has Carti spending a lot of time talking about how he's fallen out of love in a relationship, claiming his partner doesn't cook or clean and referring to his girl as "his best friend", which is something that Iggy called Carti just a few days ago on Twitter.

Do you think "Sky" is about Iggy?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got on Ed Hardy, she got on stilettos

She my best friend, yeah, we not a couple

She a rockstar, she a sex symbol

The way she do that sh*t, she make it look simple