Piers Morgan shared a less than respectful post regarding his relationship with Larry King, following the legendary broadcaster's passing, Saturday. King, 87, was hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19.

Mike McGregor / Getty Images

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," Morgan wrote on Twitter, soon after his death was announced.

Many online took issue with his comments. One user replied: "He was right to say so. That's why he was a king, in more ways than one."

"Wtf is wrong with you," added Ethan Klein.

Other users defended Morgan's statement as being written in jest: "Anyone who is actually familiar with Larry's sense of humor will say to you that he would have loved this joke! I personally find Piers insufferable sometimes but I think this was an appropriate little funny tribute!" read one post retweeted by Morgan.

King was one of the most iconic journalists for decades on CNN with his show Larry King Live. He interviewed countless high profile politicians, celebrities, and more.

