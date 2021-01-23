In the early hours of Saturday morning (January 22), media outlets began reporting that the legendary media personality Larry King had passed away at the age of 87. Earlier in the month, King was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted into the ICU. He was apparently doing much better afterward before his symptoms reportedly got worse and he eventually passed earlier today.

During his lifetime in a career spanning across decades, the iconic television host has interviewed hundreds of athletes, musicians, rappers, politicians, and anything else in between. One Twitter user joked, "LarryKing has interviewed everybody from Jesus Christ to Lil Pump. R.I.P. to the OG of TV." The news of his passing has not been taken lightly by many people in the entertainment industry.

50 Cent, who has been interviewed by the legend numerous times, tweeted out a tribute to the late television legend, writing, "R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him," adding a dove and praying hands attached with a photo of both of them together.

Takeoff and Snoop Dogg were also among the other members of the hip-hop community who have sent out their respects to the late television icon. Takeoff shared an image of King in his story, then followed up with an image of Lil Wayne "pouring one out for the homies." Snoop shared a series of posts dedicated to his friend, even adding that they've worked on a rap together. Check out some more tributes to Larry King below.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)