Pi'erre Bourne's "The Life Of Pi'erre 4" Is Officially Out

Pi'erre Bourne doesn't need anybody to help him realize his dreams. The producer has been expanding on his strengths lately, gracing the forefront as well as the background and often assuming double duty on his songs. Whenever you hear "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here" at the beginning of a song, you know you're about to hear something sick. His link-ups with artists like Playboi Carti have been iconic but some of Pi'erre's best work has been created by himself. After teasing The Life Of Pi'erre 4 for months, the new project is officially out.

Containing sixteen songs and no features, Pi'erre shows that he can truly be the star of the whole show. The fourth instalment in this series runs through myriad themes, showing off Pi'erre's more emotional side while still encompassing all the party tracks you'd expect. Check out TLOP4 below and let us know your favourite song.

Tracklist:

1. Poof

2. Try Again

3. Feds

4. Be Mine

5. Ballad

6. Routine

7. Lovers

8. How High

9. Romeo Must Die

10. Racer

11. Stereotypes

12. Doublemint

13. Horoscopes

14. Juice

15. Guillotine

16. Speed Dial