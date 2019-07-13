Phora Continues The Campaign With "On My Way"

After sharing his "Forgive Me" single, his first since exiting his major label deal, Phora returned to announce that he'd be dropping off a new full-length album, Bury Me With Dead Roses, officially kicking off the California-bred emcee's new stage of independence. With the announcement, Phora has returned with his newest " On My Way" single, yet another soft-spoken track that finds him tapping into his emotions for delivery, gearing fans up for the arrival of Bury.

"I was in a dark place for a really, really long time," Phora previously revealed when announcing his independence. "Felt like I was stuck, trapped, and couldn’t do anything about it. All I ever wanted to do was tell my story[...] Life is about growth and transformation - blossoming and evolving. I’m officially OUT of my old deal. No more record label. No more being told to stay quiet. No more being held back. I owe it all to the fans and realized that’s all I need."

Quotable Lyrics

Too much on my mind, try and get away

Feelings inside, they don't ever change

Just some things I can never say

You be runnin' through my mind, like every day