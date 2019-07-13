mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phora Continues The Campaign With "On My Way"

Milca P.
July 13, 2019 18:41
On My Way
Phora

Phora drops off new single,.


After sharing his "Forgive Me" single, his first since exiting his major label deal, Phora returned to announce that he'd be dropping off a new full-length album, Bury Me With Dead Roses, officially kicking off the California-bred emcee's new stage of independence. With the announcement, Phora has returned with his newest " On My Way" single, yet another soft-spoken track that finds him tapping into his emotions for delivery, gearing fans up for the arrival of Bury.

"I was in a dark place for a really, really long time," Phora previously revealed when announcing his independence. "Felt like I was stuck, trapped, and couldn’t do anything about it. All I ever wanted to do was tell my story[...] Life is about growth and transformation - blossoming and evolving. I’m officially OUT of my old deal. No more record label. No more being told to stay quiet. No more being held back. I owe it all to the fans and realized that’s all I need."

Quotable Lyrics

Too much on my mind, try and get away
Feelings inside, they don't ever change
Just some things I can never say
You be runnin' through my mind, like every day

Phora
Phora new music Songs california
