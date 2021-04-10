Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed himself on Thursday morning after committing five murders in South Carolina on Wednesday night. His doctor Robert Lesslie appeared to be the main target of the attack although he also murdered the man's wife, his two grandchildren, and even a man working at the scene. A sixth victim was eventually transported to the hospital where they are fighting for their life. The news has sent shockwaves throughout the football world and many are wondering what led to this horrifying incident.

With CTE becoming more prevalent in the NFL, many jumped to the conclusion that he may have been suffering from the disease. According to ESPN, Adams' family has given their approval for a full CTE examination, which will take place at the same time as the autopsy.

NFL via Getty Images

CTE is a disease that has led to a lot of tragic outcomes across the NFL. Numerous players who have taken their own lives have tested positive for the disease which is a sign that long-term careers could very well lead to horrific side effects. No matter what Adams was dealing with, this is a massive tragedy and our hearts go out to all of those who were affected.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

