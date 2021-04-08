Shocking news is coming out of the NFL today as former cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, Phillip Adams, killed himself after murdering five people and injuring a sixth on Wednesday night in South Carolina. According to TMZ, Adams murdered his doctor Robert Lesslie at his home in Rock Hill. The former NFL star also murdered Lesslie's wife and two grandchildren who were nine and five years old. Another man named John Lewis was also killed at the scene.

After the murders, the police immediately went out in search of the murderer but eventually, they found Adams had killed himself using a gun.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This news has come as quite the shock and many are looking for answers, Adams' father recently came out and said that his son had been experiencing problems ever since getting out football, which has led many to suggest that perhaps he was dealing with head injuries from the sport. As we mentioned, Lesslie was the man who gave treatment to Adams, and the player's parents even lived close to the doctor.

These murders are a horrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have been affected.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

