Pharrell is considered by many to be an icon in the music industry. He's an artist who both raps and sings, a music producer, and a songwriter. Thousands of people know him for his contributions to entertainment, but a certain group of individuals has an even deeper respect for the 49-year-old pioneer.

On Friday (June 17), the "Happy" artist paid off the student loan debt of five leaders in the NAACP (National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People). The organization works at "dismantling racism and disrupting inequality to create a society where all people can truly be free," according to their official website.

This week, the civil rights corporation participated in a panel held at the St. Regis hotel in Washington, D.C. The topic being discussed was the Black student debt crisis. It was during this event that the good news was broken to three college students and two recent grads.

Video footage captured the five lucky students gasping, smiling, and crying once they'd heard that they would be debt-free. In a statement given by Wisdom Cole, the NAACP’s national director of youth and college, he stated, "Pharrell forever changed their lives. Student debt continues to disproportionately plague the Black community and crush opportunities for so many Black people."

Cole also buckled down on President Biden who promised to relieve all student debt across the nation. "It is time to reduce the racial wealth gap, it is time for President Biden to fulfill his promise," he'd added.