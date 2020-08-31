Though the absence from streaming services does not render an album or mixtape obsolete, it does make it a little easier to forget about. A sad reality, but one faced by many artists boasting mixtapes or sample-driven music -- including elite lyricist Pharoahe Monch, who found his debut album Internal Affairs removed from DSPs for years now. A shame too, as the project is arguably a classic, boasting collaborations with Method Man, Redman, Alchemist, Busta Rhymes, Common, M.O.P, Talib Kweli, and more -- not to mention the hit single "Simon Says," which likely played a role in the streaming delay to begin with.

Now, however, the day of reckoning has come. Pharoahe took to Twitter to confirm that his acclaimed debut is officially "Available On All Streaming Platforms for the first time." Of course, it's likely that only longtime hip-hop heads will appreciate the news, though let's be honest -- the deeper the canon, the better.

At this point, Pharoahe's debut has already celebrated its twentieth anniversary, a milestone the rapper celebrated last year. One has to wonder if the sudden revival of Internal Affairs will bring upon a newfound appreciation for the project -- though Monch's lyrical pedigree is often celebrated, the inaccessibility of his prime work might have had an adverse effect on his overall standing in the rap game. Either way, it's great to see the project where it belongs -- check it out for yourself below.