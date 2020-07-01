During the quarantine, Amina Buddafly has been showing off her flexibility. The reality star has been displaying her workouts over on TikTok, and recently, she's had fitness guru Zimzon Zion help her with a few videos. In the clips, Amina is lifted in the air by Zion as she extends her legs and shows off her skills, but it seems that ex-husband Peter Gunz wasn't feeling the social media spectacle.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

The relationship between Peter Guns and Amina Buddafly has been long played out on reality television. In the earlier seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York years ago, Peter was dating longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, Tara Wallace. It was revealed on the show that while they were together, Peter secretly married Amina after knowing her for a short amount of time. He carried on the on-again-off-again relationships with both women and went on to have more children by each of them over the years. They're all in a better, happier place, but it seems that Peter still doesn't like to see another man's hands all over his ex.

After Tthe Shade Room shared a video of Amina and Zion, Peter Gunz slid in the comments. Tagging Rich Dollaz, Peter said, "@richiedollaz does he lift his boyfriend like that? Just asking for a friend... idk?" We're not sure if Rich ever got back to him on this one, but you can check it out below.