Love & Hip Hop New York is bringing back the "Creep Squad," but this time there's some fisticuffs. The season finale of Love & Hip Hop New York aired on Monday (March 9) evening, and things took a turn when Rich Dollaz, Peter Gunz, and Cisco got together for a friendly chat. Wanting to put everything out on the table, Rich asked Cisco, "When are you gonna tell this n*gga that Amina stayed at your house last Super Bowl?" He was referring to Amina Buddafly, Peter's baby mama and former Love & Hip Hop co-star.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

Peter initially kept his cool during the revelation and tried to draw a parallel with Cisco. "So, let me ask you this," Peter said. "I can call your baby moms and tell her to come stay with me for the weekend? 'Cause you know I can do that." In a green screen clip, Peter added that he wasn't convinced that nothing happened when his ex stayed the night with his former friend.

Cisco didn't take too kindly to Peter even mentioning the mother of his children, but Peter didn't care. Before you knew it, punches were thrown, fists were flying, people were running in the streets, and Rich was complaining about folks messing up his car. Watch the argumentative clip below as Peter Gunz and Cisco get heated over baby mama boundaries.