So PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has a commercial they’re wanting to air on Super Bowl Sunday that portrays some animated animals taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest injustice, but apparently the Colin Kaepernick-vibes are too controversial to get the network’s approval.

According to TMZ, PETA wanted to make a commercial calling for an end to speciesism. To "challenge people to expand their concept of injustice to include humans' injustice against other species.” In other words, they want people to stop killing other living species, regardless of who they are.

PETA says everything was on track to be aired after they submitted the Colin Kaepernick-themed ad back in December, even hearing at the time that it was being looked over, but apparently they haven’t heard a word since then. They were reportedly told by their agents that the NFL was pressuring Fox to not air the ad.

PETA also says their claims to run the commercial in local markets, either before or after the Super Bowl, have also gone completely unanswered. A source close to the league says it's ultimately up to the network carrying the game, not the NFL, to approve or reject all ads. However, PETA believes otherwise and knows the power & influence of the NFL.

Check out the controversial commercial (below) and let us know what you think. Too bad for FOX or should it be aired?