PeeWee Longway & Money Man Team Up For "Long Money"

Aron A.
October 01, 2019 10:54
Long Money
Peewee Longway & Money Man

Peewee Longway & Money Man team up for a new track off their upcoming joint project.


Peewee Longway and Money Man are gearing up for the release of their joint project which is set to drop this Friday. Ahead of its release, they've been dropping off a few tracks including the titular track. With a dreamy trap instrumental with pitched up R&B vocal samples, Money Man and PeeWee Longway deliver a more melodic anthem catered towards strippers and their clientele. It channels the Atlanta strip club vibe perfectly.

Long Money is set to consist of 20 tracks in total with appearances from Jackboy, Young Dolph, and Kamaiyah. It'll also include solo songs from both Money Man and Peewee Longway.

With their project set to drop on Friday, the two will be hosting a release party at the Allure Gentlemen Club in Atlanta. 

Quotable Lyrics
Dior my feet with the bumble bee
I got them racks, Serena, we 
I get them bricks for ten a ki
She eat up the dick, she feelin' me

Peewee Longway
Peewee Longway Money Man long money new track
