mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Peewee Longway & LoLife Blacc Team Up On "LoLife Longway"

Aron A.
June 11, 2019 20:09
171 Views
10
1
CoverCover

LoLife Longway
Peewee Longway & LoLife Blacc

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

PeeWee Longway and LoLife Blacc join forces for their new project.


PeeWee Longway hasn't necessarily reached mainstream accessibility in his career but he's become a staple in trap music since the beginning of the decade. He was once under Gucci Mane's wing until GuWop's stint in prison. Since then, he's continued to flood the streets with new music. The rapper blessed fans with his last project, State Of The Art in November, but now, he returns with a new project with LoLife Blacc.

PeeWee Longway has teamed up with LoLife Blacc, who also featured on State Of The Art, for their new joint LoLife Longway. The project is only five tracks with the sole feature coming from Krazy Blacx. 

Peep the whole project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of LoLife Longway.

Peewee Longway LoLife Blacc new project new album new mixtape Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Peewee Longway & LoLife Blacc Team Up On "LoLife Longway"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject