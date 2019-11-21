Paul Wall Returns With Statik Seletkah-Produced Single "Overcame"

It's been a minute since we've heard new music from Paul Wall, but the Houston rapper has officially returned to the fold. Today marks the arrival of his new single "Overcame," which stems from a brand new collaboration with Statik Selektah. Off the basis of that alone, you'd best expect some gritty sampling, the likes of which mark a stylistic deviation for Paul Wall. To make the pot all the more intriguing, the pair have brought Griselda's own Benny The Butcher into the fold, but all but ensures the setting of a crazy lyrical bar.

Off the bat, sped-up vocal samples strike a nostalgic tone, and Benny sets it off with some focused bars. "If ya'll n***as want to be popular that's ya'll business," he warns, "the feds put all the big names in small prisons / know about the traps and the stoves, the halves and the wholes / young n***as catch what I'm throwin' like Patrick Mahomes." Paul Wall picks up where The Butcher leaves off, sliding through with some Southern swagger. "Everything went as planned just as they rehearsed it," he raps. "Free man acclimating well but living nervous."

Look for Paul Wall and Statik's full-length project Give Thanks to arrive next Thursday, on Thanksgiving of all days. Did they both snap on this?

Quotable Lyrics

If ya'll n***as want to be popular that's ya'll business,

The feds put all the big names in small prisons

Know about the traps and the stoves, the halves and the wholes

Young n***as catch what I'm throwin' like Patrick Mahomes

