mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paul Wall Returns With Statik Seletkah-Produced Single "Overcame"

Mitch Findlay
November 21, 2019 15:02
18 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Overcame
Paul Wall Feat. Benny The Butcher
Produced by Statik Selektah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Paul Wall & Statik Selektah unite with the Griselda general.


It's been a minute since we've heard new music from Paul Wall, but the Houston rapper has officially returned to the fold. Today marks the arrival of his new single "Overcame," which stems from a brand new collaboration with Statik Selektah. Off the basis of that alone, you'd best expect some gritty sampling, the likes of which mark a stylistic deviation for Paul Wall. To make the pot all the more intriguing, the pair have brought Griselda's own Benny The Butcher into the fold, but all but ensures the setting of a crazy lyrical bar.

Off the bat, sped-up vocal samples strike a nostalgic tone, and Benny sets it off with some focused bars. "If ya'll n***as want to be popular that's ya'll business," he warns, "the feds put all the big names in small prisons / know about the traps and the stoves, the halves and the wholes / young n***as catch what I'm throwin' like Patrick Mahomes." Paul Wall picks up where The Butcher leaves off, sliding through with some Southern swagger. "Everything went as planned just as they rehearsed it," he raps. "Free man acclimating well but living nervous."

Look for Paul Wall and Statik's full-length project Give Thanks to arrive next Thursday, on Thanksgiving of all days. Did they both snap on this?

Quotable Lyrics

If ya'll n***as want to be popular that's ya'll business,
The feds put all the big names in small prisons
Know about the traps and the stoves, the halves and the wholes
Young n***as catch what I'm throwin' like Patrick Mahomes

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  18
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Paul Wall Benny The Butcher Statik Selektah
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Paul Wall Returns With Statik Seletkah-Produced Single "Overcame"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject