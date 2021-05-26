Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is still pretty savage. The basketball great was fired from his role at ESPN as an on-air analyst after he partied with strippers on Instagram Live, joking at the time that he would likely have his contract terminated.

Now that a few weeks have gone by since Paul Pierce was fired from the major sports network, he's speaking out against ESPN, telling them that he never needed them in the first place. He claims that he's made more money off of his crypto investment than he did as a member of the ESPN staff.



Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"@espn I don’t need you," wrote Pierce on Twitter. "I got @ethereum_max. I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free. my own Boss."

Pierce is striving despite a huge crash in the cryptocurrency market last week, which saw investors weep over their investment portfolios after Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and all the others dipped heavily. Paul Pierce possibly bought the dip though, watching his money multiply in the last few days as things appear to look promising in that world again.

ESPN has not responded to Pierce's latest jab.