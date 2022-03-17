Paul Pierce was fired from ESPN just about a year ago due to a bizarre Instagram live session in which he could be seen surrounded by strippers, all while drunk and high. It was a pretty incredible moment in the legend's career, and to this day, fans still remember the hilarious fallout from it all.

Since that time, Pierce has continued to be a wild man on IG, although a couple of nights ago, Paul was getting weirder and wilder than he ever has before. The man was posted up on his couch with a model named Sophia Elizabeth, and the two were certainly approaching NSFW territory.

As you can see in the clip below, Pierce is making out with the woman on the couch, and at one point, he motions for her to touch his crotch area. He then pans the camera to that area, where he has already unzipped his pants. The woman then feels him, all while Pierce begs her to have sex with him. Of course, Elizabeth wasn't too keen on this idea, especially since the cameras were rolling.

Eventually, the clip ends, and since that time, the entire ordeal has made its way to Twitter, where fans have been ridiculing Pierce for his bizarre antics.

Now that Paul is free from ESPN, these are the kinds of moments fans can expect from him now. While some may find it a bit disturbing, there is no doubt that others absolutely love this new direction for the Celtics legend.