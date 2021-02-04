Perhaps the biggest rivalry in the NBA right now is the one between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams are battling it out to see who the kings of Los Angeles are and while many maintain that the Lakers will always reign supreme, the Clippers are still trying to knock on that door of success. Players like Paul George have been adamant about the Clippers' chances and some Lakers players have taken exception to this.

For instance, Jared Dudley recently published a book in which he took some shots at George, saying that he felt like the Clippers star was being disrespectful when he tried to compare himself to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. These comments went viral recently and last night, George issued a response.

“God bless him," George said. "God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don’t know what it is. Dudes love throwing my name in stuff, but god bless you, Jared.”

George has been on the receiving end of a lot of negativity over the past few months, so it's not surprising to see him brush off these recent comments. The Clippers star seems poised to change the narratives surrounding him, and perhaps a huge run in the playoffs could be on the horizon.

Needless to say, the Lakers and Clippers rivalry just got a lot more interesting.

Harry How/Getty Images