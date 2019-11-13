Jared Dudley
- SportsJared Dudley Says Lakers Made A Mistake By Seeking Young TalentDudley is now going to be an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Kuzma Unveils Who His Favorite Lakers Teammate WasKuzma's answer might surprise you.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James & Jared Dudley Join Kyle Kuzma For Farewell DinnerKyle Kuzma got some love from his teammates over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Delivers LeBron James & Anthony Davis Return TimelinesThe Lakers have been hoping for some good news.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyronn Lue Dismissive Of Jared Dudley's Paul George CommentsTyronn Lue wasn't impressed with Jared Dudley's book.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPaul George Responds To Jared Dudley's Recent SlanderPaul George has no hard feelings towards Jared Dudley.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Goes Off On Paul George In New BookThe Battle of LA was getting pretty intense last season. By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reveals Jared Dudley's New NicknameLeBron James couldn't help but be impressed with Jared Dudley.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Shows Love To Jared Dudley After Lakers Title WinJared Dudley fulfilled a promise to his hometown.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Claps Back At Snoop Dogg Over Danny Green SlanderJared Dudley took issue with Snoop's comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Befuddled Over Rob Pelinka Award SnubJared Dudley couldn't believe Rob Pelinka was passed over for Executive Of The Year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Divulges On Patrick Beverley-Michele Roberts ExchangeJared Dudley explained what really went down with Patrick Beverley in the players meeting.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers Players React To Kyrie Irving's Zoom Call PlansKyle Kuzma and Jared Dudley just want to get back on the court.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Displays Confidence In NBA Return To ActionJared Dudley seems to think the season will go on as planned.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Caruso Jokes About How Cheap LeBron James IsAlex Caruso made sure to get some jokes off about the Los Angeles Lakers' fearless leader, LeBron James.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Reveals When NBA Season Could Potentially EndThe NBA seems extremely determined to make sure we get a conclusion to this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Trashes Knicks For Not Signing KD & Kyrie IrvingJared Dudley had a lot to say about the Knicks organization and their incompetence.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Counters Report That NBA Might Cancel The SeasonThe NBA is reportedly considering shutting down the season although Jared Dudley doesn't think that is happening anytime soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers Fan Breaks Motor Laws To Spew Hatred For Kawhi LeonardJared Dudley was pleasantly surprised by the outburst.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers’ Jared Dudley Roasts Sammy Adams After Beating CelticsLakers' veteran Jared Dudley effortlessly claps back at rapper Sammy Adams following victory over the Boston Celtics.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Gives Dwight Howard & Alex Caruso The King's Co-SignThe Lakers role players have been killing it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Expresses Confusion Over Jared Dudley EjectionDudley will do anything for his teammates.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Hilariously Saved By Jared Dudley After High-Five SnubTough scene for the king.By Alexander Cole