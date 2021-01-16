Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George says he is playing with "vengeance" following a sub-par playoff performance, last year, that he says "people saw weakness" in. George described his mindset following the Clippers' 138-100 blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"I'm coming back with vengeance," George explained, before addressing his playoff woes. "I didn't like, not so much of the noise and everything around [the way last season ended], but just the fact that people saw weakness. And I had to address that. I had to answer that. That fueled me. That put me in a place where I wanted to come back and be myself again."

To begin the season, George has been on a tear, posting 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game thus far. Additionally, he's shooting 51.5 percent from behind the arch.

"After the tough year last year, it was the only way I could respond," George added. "I immediately went straight to a dark place of where I just, I had nothing but to get better. That was the only thing on my mind, and the only thing was to get better. Almost two years removed from having my shoulders operated on. ... So I am just in a healthier mind state, I am in a healthier place."

The Clippers, currently 9-4, will play the Pacers, Sunday night.

