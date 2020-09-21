Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers had an underwhelming Game 7 in the second round of the playoffs, as his team took on the Denver Nuggets. At this point, every NBA fan knows what went down. Essentially, the Clippers were up 3-1 in the series, but ultimately blew the lead and lost in epic fashion during Game 7.

Despite his weak performance, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, George decided to address the team after the game. As the story goes, George tried to tell his teammates to stay committed and that they would run it back next year. In the report, Charania notes that his teammates allegedly didn't care for the speech, as they consistently rolled their eyes while also exercising confusion at how George could be thinking the way he was. Needless to say, it was not well-received.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Per Charania:

"In the postgame locker room Tuesday night, George was preaching to teammates to remain committed, for all the players to return to the team this offseason and stay ready to make another run. It was met by some eye rolls and bewilderment, sources said, because George did not back up his words with action in the series and the team has multiple free agents with decisions to make. George scored 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting and 2 of 11 from 3-point range in the Game 7 defeat."

With this latest bit of information in mind, it's clear the Clippers could lose some players to Free Agency. This was a franchise destined for a dynasty, and now, it seems like everyone has lost faith in the process.

