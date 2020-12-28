Yesterday was absolutely brutal for the Los Angeles Clippers as they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 124-73. Kawhi Leonard wasn't in the lineup due to an injury although Leonard's absence shouldn't have been enough to be blown out in such a way. Regardless, the Clippers were abysmal and at the half, they were down 77-27 which was a new NBA record as far as halftime blowouts are concerned.

Immediately following the game, reporters spoke to Paul George about the match and what went wrong for the team. George immediately took all of the blame for the loss as he noted that he celebrated Christmas on Saturday and didn't take Sunday's game as seriously as he may have needed to.

“I take full responsibility. I enjoyed my Christmas Day yesterday. Today just popped up on me a little too fast," George explained. "I take full ownership of that. It’ll be a different situation come next game. We’ll be ready.”

Basketball is a team sport and George certainly wasn't the only one responsible for the loss. Various Clippers players underperformed and it's clear they didn't have much zip out on the court.

Tomorrow, the team will get to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they will try to bounce back from what was an embarrassing showing.

John McCoy/Getty Images