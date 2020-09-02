Last month, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke an NFL record by signing the richest contract in the league's history. The 24-year-old reportedly inked a $503 million extension deal and now there is a new contract on Mahomes's horizon. The 24-year-old Super Bowl 54 winner joined his team at Arrowhead Stadium where they officially received their championship rings, but that wasn't the only bling being given that day. Patrick Mahomes took the opportunity to propose to his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews, and by the looks of the photos, he went all out.

Mahomes decorated one of the stadium's suites with flowers along with a lit-up sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" The couple shared their big moment on their prospective Instagram Stories, as is their friends. "So this happened," Brittany wrote alongside a photo of her massive engagement ring. The two have been together since their sophomore year in high school and with nearly a decade together under their belts, they decided it's time to take the next step. We can only imagine the specs on those diamonds.

Check out a few images from the Arrowhead Stadium ceremony, get a close-up look at Kansas City's championship ring, and see photos of Patrick and Brittany's big day below.