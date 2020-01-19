Patrick Mahomes plans on learning from his mistakes during last year's AFC Championship game to pull out the win this Sunday against the Titans.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

"Last year they caught us a little off guard with the coverages they played at the beginning of the game," Mahomes said according to ESPN.

The Chiefs lost in an overtime thriller to the Patriots during the AFC Championship.

"We made adjustments and were able to score points later in the game, but you want to make sure that you're just preparing for everything," he continued. "You know that [the Titans have] a good defense. They do a lot of different things, play a lot of man, play a lot of zone and so you know they're going to throw different coverages out there against you."

A victory for Mahomes would put the Chiefs in position to win their first Super Bowl game since 1970.

"In general I'm more prepared just [because of] the experience I've had this year. I still feel there are times where the defense gets me. But that happens. ... Whenever I get an unscouted look, I'm able to fall back on stuff I've done in my short career and hopefully, I'll keep building that memory as I go."

The Chiefs-Titans matchup is scheduled for 3:05 PM on Sunday.