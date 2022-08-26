Patrick Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers about two nights ago now, and there is no doubt that the defensive juggernaut is excited to be on the roster. Beverley had made some interesting comments about the Lakers and how he could keep LeBron James in check. As it turns out, LeBron and the Lakers felt like this energy was very much needed, and it led to a nice little trade that sent Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz.

Beverley's addition to the Lakers is certainly an eye-opener, especially when you consider how he has an ongoing feud with Russell Westbrook. While the feud might be over on Beverley's end, you never know how Russ might be feeling about it.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Well, yesterday, Beverley got to have his first practice with the Lakers at their storied practice facility. As you can see in the Instagram story down below, Beverley was very excited about the opportunity as he even wrote "First Day Of School" as the caption.

It remains to be seen if he got to see Russ at the practice, although we're sure more details will be coming out soon.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.