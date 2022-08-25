LeBron James is easily one of the best players in the history of the NBA. He is someone that many players look up to, and when it comes to his teams, LeBron has always been vocal about just how good some of his teammates are. If someone is getting slandered in the media, LeBron is always there to defend them, and that's exactly what LeBron has done for players like Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has caught a ton of flack over the last year or so for his poor play on the court, and LeBron has had to stand up for his guy. Not to mention, with Patrick Beverley being traded to the Lakers, Russ has had to deal with even more scrutiny, with many claiming that he will be traded sooner rather than later.

This morning, Twitter user @CuffsTheLegend took to Twitter and wrote "the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man."

LeBron saw this tweet and made sure to respond, saying "Can't wait for him to go off this season!!"

This pretty well indicates that Russ will be on the Lakers this season, whether the fans like it or not. Either way, there is no doubt that this Lakers season is going to be one for the ages, whether good or bad.