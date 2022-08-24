LeBron James is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the entire sports world. Over the last 20 years, he has built a nice empire for himself that has even turned him into a billionaire. One of the big reasons for his billionaire status is the fact that he has a lifetime deal with Nike. This deal has given him numerous signature sneakers, which carry his very own logo.

This logo may not be as iconic as Michael Jordan's Jumpman, but it is certainly more regal. As many of you already know, the logo features his initials "L.J" all while incorporating them into the shape of a crown, since after all, LeBron is the "King."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, LeBron has now made the logo part of his teeth. Yes, that's right, LeBron has some brand new hardware, and he has decided to keep it in his mouth.

In the Instagram post below, you can see LeBron showing off his teeth, and on his right fang, you can see a gold crown that features his signature logo. It is definitely a statement piece, and we're pretty positive it wasn't cheap.





