Harvard University recently rescinded the admission of a particular student over racist remarks previously made. Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School (aka Parkland) shooting, has found himself in quite a situation after a fellow Parkland student published screenshots of racial slurs Kashuv used in messages while attending Stoneman Douglas. In the Google Doc found, Kashuv allegedly wrote the N-word numerous times and made racist jokes. For instance, Kashuv called Black athletes N-word jocks. Kashuv, a pro-gun conservative who gained popularity due to his status as a Parkland survivor and political stance, went on Twitter to plead his case.

"A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago when I was sixteen years old, months before the shooting," he shared before issuing an apology. He also attempted to victimize himself, adding that the media coverage from his comments sent him "into one of the darkest spirals of my life." After a series of opponents reached out for Harvard to pull back his admission and thus far the university has reached out to Karuv for an explanation. Following some back-and-forth, the university chose to rescind Kyle's admission and rightfully so considering the establishment reserves the right to do so "if you engage or have engaged in behavior that brings into question your honesty, maturity, or moral character." Check out the thread below.