Paris Bryant Returns With "Run Around"

As New York City continues to undergo a slow burn of a renaissance, teenage newcomer Paris Bryant makes his case for a place among the region's frontrunners.

The recent Cinematic Music Group signee has been on a constant roll, dropping off a memorable catalog of singles throughout the year, making his debut only in May. Now, he returns with his latest "Run Around," yet another melodic tune that finds its place comfortably within the sound emerging from the city these days as he croons over trust issues.

It's only the latest in what the Bronx transplant says is a backlog over nearly 400 songs already. Enjoy the new entry below.

Quotable Lyrics

Watch the niggas that you holding down

Young ni--a held you down

You did the run around