Pardison Fontaine Samples A Classic ODB Song On "Shea Butter"

Pardison Fontaine's been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes over the years. He's written some of your favorite songs but he hasn't gotten the same type of credit as the artists he writes for. However, he's been putting in work to establish himself as an artist in his own right. His single, "Back It Up" with Cardi B which they performed together at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards. He's continued to drop off more heat since then and now, he returns with another record titled, "Shea Butter."

With a familiar sample, Pardison Fontaine drops off his latest single. The song takes samples the main bit from Ol Dirty Bastard's 1995 hit record, "Shimmy Shimmy Ya." The rapper's new single follows the release of "Madden Flow" and "Rodman" which he released recently.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm light on my toes but I'm dark with the liquor

Long with the money but I'm short with the temper

Call the .40 Trey Songz, I go hard with the Trigga

I wet your whole gang, shoot up all of its members