Papoose Keeps The Monthly Tradition Going With "November" Mixtape

December 06, 2021 15:57
Papoose returns with his latest project, "November."


Papoose is nearing retirement. The rapper announced that he'd be hanging up the mic for good after 2021 but you wouldn't have guessed that by his recent run. Pap's been blessing fans with a new project every single month, and he hasn't missed yet. He's shared collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Method Man, The Game, and so many more. These releases of these projects have been bittersweet, knowing that it could very well be the last few bodies of work we'll hear from Pap.

This week, the rapper blessed fans with November. The latest EP from Pap boasts seven songs in total without any credited features. Pap does link up with a few extraordinary producers on this one, though, including Bangladesh and Jazze Pha.

Check out Pap's latest project below. 

