John Schnatter, the founder and ex-CEO of Papa Johns, is making headlines today for comments he said in a recent interview about his old pizza company. Schnatter said the pizza isn’t the same anymore and doesn't take good. He said he was able to come to this conclusion after eating 40 pizzas in the last 30 days.

"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days," John Schnatter told WDRB News, a Fox affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky. “And it's not the same pizza. It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good.”

Schnatter resigned as Papa John's chairman in 2018 after admitting to using the N-word during a company conference call earlier that year. The Papa John's founder had stepped down as CEO in December 2017 following backlash for his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality. Schnatter described his ousting as a “farce” designed to boot him from the company. He slammed Papa John's new leaders saying they’ve destroyed the chain. "They stole the company, and now they've destroyed the company," Schnatter said.

Fans can check out the full interview right here, which is quickly making its rounds on Twitter in the form of memes, which I’ve included some (below).