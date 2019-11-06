Cam Newton has been plagued by injuries in his career and this season has been no different. Newton got to play in the first two games of the season but after falling 0-2 on the season, it quickly became evident that he was playing through an injury. It was diagnosed as a foot problem and Newton has been out of the lineup ever since. Yesterday, it was revealed that Newton was being put on the injured reserve which would completely end his season.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen has been playing great in Newton's absence and has posted a record of 5-1. When the news broke, Allen decided to take to Instagram where he offered some kind words of support to Newton, who clearly needs them right now.

"I watched this man do everything in his power to come back from his injury. I watched him lead and be a great teammate day in day out," Allen wrote. ⁣Thank you for setting the example. We got you."

It's clear that these two have a ton of respect for one another especially with Newton offering Allen the blueprint to success. It's not easy for a young quarterback to fill the shoes of a former MVP but Allen has done it with grace.

With Newton out for the season, it will be interesting to see if the Panthers keep him or opt to trade him.