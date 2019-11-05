The Carolina Panthers have placed veteran quarterback Cam Newton on the injured reserve list, ending his season.

Newton, 30, suffered a Lisfranc injury during the preseason and aggravated it further during Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team announced on Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain and that it will take "significant time" for the foot to heal.

Cam has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to count $21.1 million against the 2020 salary cap. However, if the team decides to move forward with second-year QB Kyle Allen, they can release Newton and clear $19.1M in cap space, according to ESPN.

"For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot," general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team's medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal. "We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam.''

Newton, who leads the Panthers in all-time career touchdown passes (182) and rushing touchdowns (58), has lost his last eight games as a starter dating back to last season. In his absence, the undrafted Kyle Allen has led Carolina to a 5-3 record, winning five of his six starts thus far.

The Panthers will do battle with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this Sunday.