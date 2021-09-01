Big Boi and Andre 3000's ATLiens, OutKast's sophomore album released in 1996, is easily one of hip-hop's essential classics. A science-fiction-inspired conceptual voyage through time and space, OutKast's project has been widely praised as one of the group's best albums. In fact, some might even go so far as to call it their magnum opus.

Now, in honor of the project's twenty-six-year anniversary, Big Boi and Andre have decided to celebrate the project with the release of an expanded edition, a tie-in video game, and an exclusive merch capsule. The collection of custom-made clothing and artwork is available to peruse on Merch Traffic, who spoke on the project in a press release shared by Complex.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

"Outkast’s ATLiens album is a rich, visual world with many layers," states the Merch Traffic team. "That being said, our primary goal in curating this product line was to create wearable art and commemorative pieces that could seamlessly fit into the ATLiens universe and resonate with its many fans. Most importantly, this album is very much about being an individual even when those around you don’t understand or accept you, so we strived for the merch creative to represent just that – fierce individuality and eccentric style.”

As for the line itself -- which you can check out right here -- we're looking at ATLiens-themed baseball jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, flip flops (and socks and sweatpants...enhance your brain), bucket hats, tank tops, and more. In addition to the clothing side, there's also a water bottle, an ornament, and a poster -- alas, the 25th-anniversary vinyl collection is all sold out.

Check out the complete collection below, and show some love to one of the greatest albums in hip-hop history -- a timeless space odyssey lined with classic tunes and an immersive atmosphere.