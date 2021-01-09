Oswin Benjamin & Tamy Stevens Love The Confinement On "Pandemic"

Oswin Benjamin came through with his latest project Joy Comes In The Mourning this week. The soulful experience has many pleasant moments. However "Pandemic" really stands out. Placed near the beginning of the album, "Pandemic" sets down a strong start to the project. Tamy Stevens features and lays down golden vocals over a gorgeous guitar lick.

The guitar really sets the entire mood for the track. Its smooth riff gives the melody of the lyrics more punch. Oswin performs lyrics about being inside, dodging the drama, and healing. In fact, staying inside is nothing new to him. During these times when many people are feeling a little too confined indoors, Oswin lets us know that he's chillin'.

Quotable Lyrics

This may be the year I gain focus

I been quarantining since before the league got canceled

Been more distant than I have social

I find peace in the silence of corridors

the four walls to avoid the noise