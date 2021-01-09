mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Oswin Benjamin Brings Soulful Introspection In "Joy Comes In The Mourning"

Karlton Jahmal
January 09, 2021 11:33
Joy Comes In The Mourning
Oswin Benjamin

Benjamin's sophomore effort rides.


Oswin Benjamin could not be more timely with his sophomore album. Entitled Joy Comes In The Mourning, this soulful experience is packed with features. Oswin is more than capable of guiding this journey on his own, yet the combined voices of Tamy Stevens, Anthony Flammia, Stephanie Benjamin, Alex Irvington, Maj Murph, Robert Glasper, and more add so much depth to the narrative.

Running for 16 tracks, Joy Comes In The Mourning finds a way to keep listeners entertained through what some would call a "long" tracklist. The beats throughout the project are amazingly soulful, mixing hip-hop and R&B into the vibe as well. It's a nice change from the prevalent sound in hip-hop right now, and it creates a dreamy landscape for Benjamin to lay his rhymes down on. Although Joy Comes In The Mourning may go under the radar for many, this is not one you should miss. Stream the project everywhere now.

 

