Just last weekend, news surfaced that Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC legend Georges St-Pierre were in talks with Triller to put on a massive boxing match that would bring in millions of dollars for both fighters. Everyone knows that UFC fighters are underpaid compared to boxers and based on the information that was coming out at the time, it seemed like this would be St-Pierre's largest payday yet. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White decided to put a stop to it which disappointed a lot of fans.

Now, De La Hoya is giving his side of the ordeal and as you can imagine, he's pissed off. In the tweet below, De La Hoya had some choice words for White and even pledged to kick his ass if ever given the chance. Needless to say, there isn't any love lost between these two.

"@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight," St-Pierre said. "How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man."

White has been pretty adamant when it comes to not letting his UFC fighters engage in anything related to Triller and it doesn't seem like he will be turning his back on that stance, anytime soon. Unfortunately, this stubbornness has taken away what could have been a very entertaining fight.

