Sometimes when people get tattoos, they get so caught up in the aesthetics that they overlook some crucial details. For example, Orlando Bloom thought a morse code tattoo would look really cool (he was right about that), but he didn't properly verify that the dots and lines he permanently marked on his arm would spell out his son's name.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to show off his fresh ink job. "new #tattoo can you guess who?," he wrote, not anticipating the embarrassing revelation that was about to made about his well-intentioned tribute. While the little digits printed on his right forearm might have accurately represented the date and time of birth of his 9-year-old son, Flynn, the morse code dashes did not translate to his name. Turns out, they read "Frynn".

Before you start lamenting that Bloom will have to live with this botched marking for the rest of his days, his tattoo artist confirmed that it is not beyond repair. According to Good Morning America, Balazs Bercsenyi wrote on Instagram, "yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed." Phew. Moral of the story, maybe don't get a morse code tattoo if you don't actually know/use morse code? The same should apply for roman numerals.