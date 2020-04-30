While Beyonce has solidified her position in the hierarchy of melodic music, it's clear that the Houston legend is a woman of many talents. Yesterday, she surprised fans (and got they Beyhive good and riled up) with an unexpected contribution to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." And though a Beyonce feature in itself tends to feel like big news, it's even more monumental when she's laying down some bars.

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Beyonce is no stranger to the act of rapping, having dabbled in the art form on her various solo albums and the Jay-Z-assisted Everything Is Love; lest we forget a time when the mass consensus awarded her top position on "Apeshit." Naturally, the return of rapping Beyonce was more than enough to spark mass hysteria across social media -- a response made all the more potent by the highly topical and suggestive mention of OnlyFans.

"Hips TikTok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans," raps Beyonce, in the opening lines. It didn't take long for OnlyFans to catch wind of the reference, issuing a statement on the matter to Rolling Stone: “Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.” What they fail to mention, being that it's clearly implied, are the connotations behind Beyonce's lyric -- after all, if there's one thing people won't shirk on, even amidst a recession, it's smut.

Check out Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" right here.

