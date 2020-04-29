Megan Thee Stallion Gets Beyonce On "Savage" Remix

Megan Thee Stallion is already pretty much at the top of the game right now, with quarantine not really putting any sort of damper on her thriving career, as the Texas native has kept her viral clout thanks to a series of TikTok challenges, including the immensely popular "Savage" challenge. Well, "Savage" is about to sky-rocket to another level, now that Megan has dropped a big remix featuring none other than Beyonce.

Queen Bey doesn't just sing on the record too-- although she litters the song with a few of her soft "okays," she actually drops two whole verses in the four-minute remix. The first verse finds Bey flexing her #BARS, getting her rapping on, and dropping references to her much-adored booty and her mama, Tina Lawson. The second verse is a bit softer, a bit more melodic, but she's still keeping a bit of a flow in tact.

What do you think of this remix? The song originally appeared on Megan's Suga album, which dropped in March, acting as a quick follow up to her break-out effort, Fever.

Megan's been dropping guest verses quite a bit since then, appearing on Tyga's "Freak" record most recently.

Quotable Lyrics

Hips TikTok when I dance

On that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans

Big B and that B stand for Bandz

If you wanna seem some real ass, baby here's your chance

I said left cheek, right cheek, drop it low when I swang

Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game

I be poppin' my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang

If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby you don't feel my pain

- Beyonce