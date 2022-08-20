On April 3, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was found covered in blood next to her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who had been stabbed. Obumseli was taken to a Miami hospital and pronounced dead, and last week Clenney was charged with his murder.

According to investigators, Clenney and Obumseli's relationship had grown more and more "violent and toxic" leading up to his death. Clenney, meanwhile, has maintained that she acted in self-defense.

In their affidavit obtained by E! News, authorities cited "multiple incidents of domestic violence" in Obumseli's and Clenney's relationship dating back to November of 2020. Investigators claimed that Clenney was often the aggressor, escalating the violence which ended in murder.

Clenney's attorneys vehemently denied the allegations. "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening," said the influencer's lawyer, Frank Andrew Prieto. "Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force." He went on to explain why Clenney had left the state during the investigation: "Courtney was in Hawaii seeking treatment for her PTSD and related issues to this case."

Prieto has also called for Obumseli's body to be dug up in order to prove Clenney was acting in self-defense. Obumseli's family's attorney said such an action was "an act of desperation," and uprooting the corpse would go against the family's religious values.

Prieto also called for the evidence to stop being released until the judge first inspected it. This comes after a video surfaced that showed Clenney punching, kicking, and pulling the hair of Obumseli in an elevator two months before his death.

