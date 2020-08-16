OMB Peezy Pays His Respect To Nipsey Hussle On "RIP NIP"

Yesterday marked what would've been Nipsey Hussle's 35th birthday. Friends, family, fans, and peers took to social media where they paid their respect to the late Crenshaw native. Some posted tributes on Instagram and Twitter while others used their own talents to commemorate the rapper's birthday. Snoop Dogg, for example, released his new single, "Nipsey Blue" on Friday.

OMB Peezy followed suit and came through to pay his respect to Nipsey with his new track, "RIP NIP." Flipping Nipsey Hussle and Pacman's "Where Yo Money At" off of Mailbox Money, OMB Peezy details paranoia and betrayal in the streets. "First off R.I.P Nip/ Glock never leave the hip," Peezy kicks off his latest record before detailing the struggles of balancing his own fame and the streets.

Quotable Lyrics

No sneak dissin', I'mma let 'em know that I don't feel 'em

When it's beef, shit, why would I let 'em know that I'mma drill 'em?

Just a youngin' duckin' the system

Boy, you a hoe if you kiss her

And I keep a roll in my denim

She eat the dick up for dinner