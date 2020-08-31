Omari Hardwick shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend Chadwick Boseman, who helped him get his first few roles in Hollywood, but some fans are unhappy with the way he worded it.

"I didn’t have enough time that fateful night to share what i whispered to you. So now i will," wrote Omari Hardwick on Instagram, speaking about his acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards. "You said 'O, go claim that award that’s had your name on it from the gate...from the moment i met you. I whispered back, 'Thank you Bose...for being the super hero I knew you were from the moment i met you.' Then I quickly added....'we still gotta do that movie together!' You replied: 'Bet.'"

He went on to share more memories of himself and Chadwick. While his fans are happy about what he had to say about the actor's tragic passing following a battle with cancer, some are criticizing Hardwick for apparently making it all about himself.

"Ummm how did you manage to make Chadwick passing about you?" asked one fan on his post. "You played a drug dealer and Chadwick played some of the greatest inspirations for African-Americans. You can’t even equate the two."

On Twitter, people have also been sharing their thoughts on Omari's post, dragging him over it.

Do you think Omari said anything wrong? See what people are saying below.

[via]